Leonard posted 26 points (10-26 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 116-109 win over the Lakers.

Although Leonard only went 1-for-8 from long range and didn't have the best shooting night, he took over from where Paul George left off in the first half to will the team to victory. The Clippers stole the opening night win from the 2020 champs even with Kawhi's cold streak, so the sky is the limit for the Clippers once the All-Star gets warmed up.