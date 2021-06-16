Leonard was selected to the All-NBA First Team.

This season marks Leonard's fifth All-NBA selection, and he is becoming one of the most decorated active players in the NBA. In addition to his All-NBA nods, he's a two-time Finals MVP, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and a seven-time All-Defense selection. This season, he averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.6 steals in 34.1 minutes. He shot 51.2 percent from the field, 39.8 percent from three and 88.5 percent from the charity stripe.