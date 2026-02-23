Leonard had 37 points (14-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 111-109 loss to the Magic.

Despite coming into the contest with a questionable tag due to a sore ankle, Leonard erupted for a game-high 37 points. Unfortunately for the Clippers, only three of his teammates even managed to score in double digits. The veteran forward has scored 20-plus points in 36 straight appearances dating back to Nov. 28, and through 10 games in February, Leonard is averaging 29.3 points, 7.2 boards, 4.3 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.8 steals. As long as he can stay on the court, his usage should remain sky high on a Clippers roster that got stripped down at the trade deadline.