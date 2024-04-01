Leonard racked up 23 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes during Sunday's 130-118 win over the Hornets.

Leonard took a backseat in the scoring column since both Paul George and Ivica Zubac delivered impressive performances, but the veteran forward still had a strong showing. Leonard's remarkable consistency on a game-to-game basis has been noticeable in recent weeks, as he has scored at least 20 points in all but one of his last 10 appearances while shooting 53.8 percent from the field in that span.