Leonard registered 27 points (10-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes in Thursday's win over the Suns.

Leonard was effective from the field and contributed in other categories while ending as Los Angeles' second-best scorer behind Paul George, who mustered 33 points. Leonard continues to score at an impressive rate, however, and he has posted 23 or more points in eight of his last nine contests. His impact goes well beyond the scoring column, and while he filled the stat sheet admirably, he also ended a streak of three straight double-doubles in this one.