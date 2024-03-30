Leonard closed Friday's 100-97 victory over the Magic with 29 points (12-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and four steals across 38 minutes.

Leonard was decisive for the Clippers on Friday, draining a key bucket in the final seconds of the game and leading the team in scoring. It's the second consecutive game where Leonard turns it up down the stretch, as he also did it in the 108-107 win over the 76ers on Wednesday. Leonard has scored at least 20 points in all but one of his last nine appearances.