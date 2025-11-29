Leonard recorded 39 points (15-24 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in Friday's 112-107 loss to the Grizzlies.

Leonard reached the 30-point plateau for the third time this season, but his 39-point output was a season-high mark for the veteran forward. Having scored at least 19 points in each of his three appearances since returning from injury and shooting the ball with efficiency, Leonard should continue to be one of the Clippers' primary weapons on offense as long as he manages to stay healthy. His 24 shot attempts Friday were a season-high mark, and if he continues to handle this volume on offense, his fantasy numbers will probably be elite among forwards across all formats.