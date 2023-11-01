Leonard (rest) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Lakers, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Leonard often sat out one leg of back-to-back sets for the previous few years of his career but will suit up Wednesday. It's unclear if the star forward plans on playing during back-to-backs this season, or if this was an outlier due to the four days of rest between the team's next contest Monday.
