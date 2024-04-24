Leonard (knee) will be available to play in Tuesday's Game 2 against the Mavericks, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Leonard participated at the morning shootaround and went through his usual warmup Tuesday, and the Clippers had been very optimistic about his return prior to getting the official green light. The Clippers haven't been very transparent with this injury, and it's unclear if Leonard will face restrictions Tuesday evening.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Optimistic to play Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Present at shootaround•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Game-time call for Game 2•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Set to practice Monday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Ruled out for Game 1•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Officially listed as questionable•