Leonard (knee) is available for Friday's Game 3 against the Mavericks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
After missing Sunday's Game 1 win due to knee inflammation, Leonard returned for Game 2 on Tuesday and put up 15 points, seven rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block in 35 minutes during a 96-93 loss, marking his first appearance since March 31. With the series tied at 1-1, Leonard's health and impact will be key to the Clippers' success. Despite suiting up for back-to-back games, the questionable tag may stick with Leonard for the rest of the postseason.
