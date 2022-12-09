Leonard (ankle) will take the floor Saturday against the Wizards, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Leonard sat out the team's most recent contest as a part of his injury management plan after missing a significant portion of November due to an ankle injury. However, he has been given the green light Friday and should be in line for his typical workload. Through seven games this season, he has averaged 11.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 24.3 minutes per game. Nicolas Batum will likely head back to the bench with Leonard's return.