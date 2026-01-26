Leonard (knee/illness) is available for Sunday's game against the Nets, NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Leonard will shed his questionable tag due to a left knee contusion and an illness. The star forward tied his season low in minutes during Thursday's win over the Lakers following a three-game absence due to the knee issue, finishing with 24 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes. While he could see a slight uptick in playing time Sunday, it wouldn't be surprising if he remained on some sort of minutes restriction.