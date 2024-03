Leonard (groin) is available and in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Timberwolves, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Leonard has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday after missing the Clippers' previous contest with left groin soreness. The star forward is averaging 24.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals in 36.2 minutes across his last five appearances.