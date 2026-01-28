Leonard (knee) is available for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

Leonard will shed his questionable tag due to a left knee contusion and suit up in his third straight outing Tuesday. The star forward has appeared in seven of the Clippers' last 10 games, averaging 28.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals across 29.6 minutes per contest over that stretch.