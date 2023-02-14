Leonard (knee) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against Golden State, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Leonard was held out of Friday's matchup for right knee injury management but will be ready to go for Tuesday's clash. He's averaging 28.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.0 steals over his last five appearances.
