Play

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Good to go

Leonard (back) has been cleared to play in Saturday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Lower-back tightness led to Leonard being a late scratch Thursday and drawing a questionable designation for Saturday's game. However, he will give it a go and should take on his usual role assuming he avoids any setbacks.

More News
Our Latest Stories