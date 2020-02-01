Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Good to go
Leonard (back) has been cleared to play in Saturday's tilt against the Timberwolves, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Lower-back tightness led to Leonard being a late scratch Thursday and drawing a questionable designation for Saturday's game. However, he will give it a go and should take on his usual role assuming he avoids any setbacks.
More News
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.