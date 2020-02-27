Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Grabs 14 rebounds

Leonard went for 24 points (7-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and three steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 102-92 win at Phoenix.

Leonard tied his season-high mark for rebounds in a single game this season, but he's not expected to to this on a nightly basis -- he has 10 or more boards in just 12 games during the current campaign. Leonard continues to play at a high level on a nightly basis, with averages of 26.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game in nine February contests. He has two double-doubles during that span.