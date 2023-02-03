Leonard registered 17 points (7-26 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in 40 minutes during Thursday's 106-105 loss to Milwaukee.

Leonard struggled to find his stroke throughout the contest, going 4-of-11 in the first half and just 3-of-15 over the final two quarters to finish second on the team with 17 points. The small forward did, however, collect a season-high 11 rebounds while adding five assists and two blocks for a second straight game. The 17 points were the fewest he's scored in a contest since Jan. 5 and snapped Leonard's eight-game streak of scoring at least 25.