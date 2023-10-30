Leonard logged 21 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Sunday's 123-83 win over San Antonio.

Leonard posted a game-high 21 points as the Clippers boomed to a 30-point lead by early in the third quarter. The 32-year-old has exceeded 20 points in all three games thus far, shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from three.