Leonard headed to the locker room Friday after suffering an apparent facial injury, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Leonard collided with teammate Serge Ibaka in the fourth quarter of Friday's contest against the Nuggets, and his face was bleeding heavily while he received treatment from the medical staff on the court. He was helped to the locker room with just under five minutes remaining in the game, and he has been ruled out for the remainder of the contests, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports. Leonard's next chance to play will be Sunday against the Mavericks.