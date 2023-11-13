Leonard produced 14 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 105-101 loss to Memphis.
The Clippers are 0-5 in November, but Leonard's production has been solid apart from Sunday's outing. During that stretch, Leonard has averaged 22.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 three-pointers.
