Leonard produced 14 points (6-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 105-101 loss to Memphis.

The Clippers are 0-5 in November, but Leonard's production has been solid apart from Sunday's outing. During that stretch, Leonard has averaged 22.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.2 three-pointers.