Leonard ended with 19 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 135-118 loss to the Lakers.

In his second game back from an ankle sprain that cost him most of November, Leonard again played fewer than 30 minutes but was able to produce solid numbers. The 34-year-old forward should have his minor minutes restriction lifted soon, and when he's been on the court this season he's been his usual productive self, averaging 23.1 points, 5.3 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.3 threes over eight contests.