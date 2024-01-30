Leonard amassed 30 points (13-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 118-108 loss to the Cavaliers.

The veteran forward scored at least 30 points for the first time since Jan. 3, but Leonard didn't help enough help Monday as no other Clipper provided more than 18. He's putting the finishing touches on a solid, and healthy, January during which he's averaged 22.6 points, 6.9 boards, 4.1 assists, 2.1 threes, 1.9 steals and 1.3 blocks over 14 games while shooting 53.3 percent from the floor and 47.5 percent from beyond the arc.