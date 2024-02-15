Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said that he's uncertain if Leonard (adductor) will play in Sunday's All-Star Game after sitting out Wednesday's 130-125 win over the Warriors, Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Leonard's injury isn't believed to be particularly serious, but the Clippers may not want to take the risk of having the 32-year-old play this weekend's exhibition if he's not 100 percent healthy. If Leonard sits out the All-Star Game, he'll have the benefit of more than a full week of rest with the Clippers not playing their next game until Feb. 22 in Oklahoma City. Amir Coffey entered the starting five in Leonard's stead in Wednesday's win, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and two three-pointers in 24 minutes.