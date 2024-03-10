Leonard (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.

Leonard, Paul George (knee) and James Harden (shoulder) are all questionable for the second game of a back-to-back set. Leonard has appeared in nine straight games, averaging 23.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.9 minutes over that stretch, but if he's sidelined Sunday, Amir Coffey, Norman Powell and Terance Mann would be candidates for increased usage.