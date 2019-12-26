Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Impressive double-double

Leonard had 35 points (11-19 FG, 5-7 3PT, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 111-106 win at the Lakers.

Leonard has scored 20 or more points in each of his last seven games, while topping the 25-point mark four times over that span. He has been deadly from long range of late as well, making 56.7 percent of his three-point attempts and 54.8 percent of his overall field goals. Those efficiency level do nothing but uptick his value, as he's already a premium fantasy asset due to his ability to produce and fill the stat sheet on both ends of the court at a very high level.