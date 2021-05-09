Leonard totaled 29 points (9-26 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a block over 36 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 loss to the Knicks.

It took Leonard 26 shots to reach 29 points though it was the first time he topped the 20-point plateau in his last five games. Leonard did see his streak of games with five or more assists come to an end at eight. Though the Clippers are in a battle for the three seed, given Leonard's injury history, he could see a reduction in minutes moving forward as the season winds down.