Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Inking three-year deal

Leonard will sign a three-year, $103 maximum contract with the Clippers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

It was initially reported that Leonard would ink a four-year deal, but he'll now be eligible to become a free agent in 2021, which gives him more flexibility. It's worth noting that Paul George will also be eligible to enter the open market in 2021.

