Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Inking three-year deal
Leonard will sign a three-year, $103 maximum contract with the Clippers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
It was initially reported that Leonard would ink a four-year deal, but he'll now be eligible to become a free agent in 2021, which gives him more flexibility. It's worth noting that Paul George will also be eligible to enter the open market in 2021.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.