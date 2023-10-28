Leonard racked up 25 points (10-22 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Friday's 120-118 loss to the Jazz.

While Paul George led the team with 36 points, Leonard put together a big night of his own and fell just short of his first double-double of the season. Unfortunately for the Clippers, their other three starters combined for only 14 points. Leonard's list of career injuries is as lengthy as his accolades, but the 32-year-old appears to be healthy to begin the campaign, recording at least 23 points, five boards, five assists and four threes in both games he's played.