Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Lands questionable tag
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Leonard (knee/illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Brooklyn, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Leonard is battling an illness and a left knee contusion, and the ailments could prevent him from facing the Nets. Leonard didn't practice Saturday. If he can't play Sunday, Kobe Sanders could make another start.
