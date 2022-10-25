Leonard is out Tuesday against the Thunder due to right knee injury management, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
There was no indication Leonard would be sitting Tuesday, so his late-day scratch comes as a surprise. With Paul George (illness) also out, the Clippers presumably lean more on Norman Powell, Luke Kennard, Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington.
