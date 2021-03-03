Leonard is out Tuesday against the Celtics due to back spasms, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Initially, Leonard was surprisingly pulled from the starting five but not ruled out. However, it's been revealed that he's dealing with back spasms and will not play. In his absence, Terance Mann, Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard are all candidates to see extra run.
