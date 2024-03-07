Leonard recorded 28 points (11-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 win over the Rockets.

Leonard led all players in Wednesday's contest in scoring while handing out a team-high-tying assist total and swiping a team-best pair of steals in a well-rounded showcase. Leonard has tallied at least 28 points in two of his last three contests while posting at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in eight contests this season.