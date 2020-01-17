Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Leads all scorers Thursday
Leonard amassed 32 points (12-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 122-95 victory over the Magic.
Leonard dominated Thursday's victory, needing only 30 minutes to do his damage. With Paul George (hamstring) still sidelined, Leonard has been thriving on both ends of the floor. He is the second-ranked player over the past two weeks and has now scored at least 30 points in four consecutive games. The only thing slowing Leonard at this point is when the Clippers have a back-to-back set, something owners will have to deal with in the upcoming week.
More News
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Reaches new season high in scoring•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Excels against Warriors•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Not playing Sunday•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Coach non-committal on Sunday status•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Poor shooting limits output•
-
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Only 25 minutes Thursday•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...