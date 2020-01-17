Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Leads all scorers Thursday

Leonard amassed 32 points (12-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 122-95 victory over the Magic.

Leonard dominated Thursday's victory, needing only 30 minutes to do his damage. With Paul George (hamstring) still sidelined, Leonard has been thriving on both ends of the floor. He is the second-ranked player over the past two weeks and has now scored at least 30 points in four consecutive games. The only thing slowing Leonard at this point is when the Clippers have a back-to-back set, something owners will have to deal with in the upcoming week.