Leonard closed with 28 points (12-19 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 119-114 loss to the 76ers.

Leonard was quite efficient from the field and was the Clippers' best player by a wide margin, but his efforts were not enough to carry Los Angeles to victory after the 76ers pulled a massive comeback in the second half. The Clippers have been extremely cautious with Leonard due to his injury, but he seems to be completely healthy and his recent performances back that up. Over the last five games, the star forward is averaging 23.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game.