Leonard produced a team-high 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT) while adding two rebounds, two steals and an assist over 19 minutes during Sunday's 102-94 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

The 34-year-old forward looks to be healthy headed into the 2025-26 campaign, although he's still had plenty of off-court distractions this summer. Leonard was able to suit up for only 37 regular-season games last season and averaged just 21.5 points, his lowest output with any kind of meaningful workload since 2015-16, but his strong showing for the Clippers during the playoffs are an encouraging sign that he can bounce back yet again.