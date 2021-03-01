Leonard had 25 points (10-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in Sunday's loss to Milwaukee.

The Clippers shot just 41.2 percent from the field as a team, and Leonard was the only player to finish with more than 16 points. He broke the 20-point barrier for the 16th time in his last 17 games, dating back to Jan. 24.