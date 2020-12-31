Leonard scored 28 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT) to go with three rebounds, seven assists, three steals and a block in 30 minutes of Wednesday's 128-105 win over Portland.

Leonard led the Clippers to a blowout win as he paced the team in points, assists, and steals. The forward remains one of the best assets in fantasy, with the caveat that he will require rest throughout the year.