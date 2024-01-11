Leonard provided 29 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 126-120 win over Toronto.

Mere hours after procuring a $153M contract extension, Leonard led a Clippers squad loaded with talent to a comeback win against the Raptors. Paul George matched Leonard's scoring total, and along with standout games from James Harden and Ivica Zubac, it's tough to find a team in the NBA with more talent and potential. Expect another voluminous total from the All-Star Friday against the Grizzlies.