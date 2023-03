Leonard finished with 34 points (9-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 13-13 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 135-129 win over the Grizzlies.

Leonard and Paul George combined for 17-straight points in the final minutes to end the team's losing streak. It was a great return to form for Leonard, who missed the previous game against Sacramento and averaged 22 points in the two games prior to the absence.