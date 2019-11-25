Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Leads starters in points

Leonard provided 26 points (7-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), six assists and four rebounds in 27 minutes Sunday against New Orleans.

Leonard topped 20 points for the 10th time this season, tying his season-high with 12 free throw attempts as he consistently got to the line. He continues to be amongst the league's best players, though his health issues prevent him from maximizing his fantasy potential. Though an official call has yet to be made, there's a good chance he sits either Tuesday's tilt with Dallas or Wednesday's game against Memphis, making Leonard a tenuous DFS play for either of those two games.