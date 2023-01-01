Leonard contributed 24 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Saturday's 131-130 loss to the Pacers.

Leonard's seven dimes led the team, and his 24 points was second only to Paul George. The veteran forward finished up the month of December in a very positive way, averaging 20.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 11 contests. It seems the early season health concerns have all but evaporated by this point.