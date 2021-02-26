Leonard recorded 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists and five rebounds Thursday in a 122-94 loss versus Memphis.

Leonard's 17 points were disappointing, as those tied his second-lowest scoring output across 27 games this season. Even so, his points and assists tallies both led a Clippers squad that could not get it going in Memphis. Despite the underwhelming output Thursday, Leonard remains a highly favorable option for fantasy value heading into a rematch against the Grizzlies on Friday.