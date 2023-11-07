Leonard logged 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 111-97 loss to New York.

Leonard paced Los Angeles in scoring in James Harden's debut in a Clippers uniform, though Leonard's 18-point tally was his second-lowest through six games this season. The superstar forward may have to lower his shot volume somewhat now that Harden is in the mix, but he's likely too talented to experience a major dropoff in production. Leonard has had a solid start to the season, posting per-game averages of 22.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.2 three-pointers and 1.5 steals while shooting 47.7 percent from the field, including 45.2 percent from deep, over 33.2 minutes across six games.