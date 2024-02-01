Leonard finished with 31 points (14-25 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 125-109 victory over the Wizards.

Leonard finished just one rebound shy of recording a double-double and reached the 30-point mark for the second consecutive outing, which is impressive considering how the game developed and the fact he only logged 30 minutes. Leonard should continue holding a prominent role on offense going forward, but he is likely to embrace an even more significant role as a scoring weapon if Paul George (groin) is not ready to return to face the Pistons on Friday. Even if George returns, Leonard should be an elite fantasy contributor across all formats due to his two-way contributions.