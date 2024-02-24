Leonard recorded 24 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 101-95 victory over Memphis.

Leonard led the Clippers in scoring for the second straight game following the All-Star break, building upon his 20-point effort Thursday with Friday's 24-point performance. He's shot the ball at a 63.3 percent clip over the pair of contests, and each of his 53.1 percent field-goal rate, 44.7 percent three-point rate and 89.3 percent free-throw rate on the campaign is on pace for a career-best mark. Fantasy managers who invested in Leonard early in drafts this season should also be pleased with his ability to stay on the court, as he's played in 50 of Los Angeles' 55 games thus far.