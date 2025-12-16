Leonard produced 21 points (9-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Monday's 121-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

With James Harden (calf) a step slow with an injury, Leonard commanded the offense but couldn't do enough to get past the Grizzlies. Leonard no longer sits on back-to-backs, which is good news for a Clippers team that is now in the midst of a four-game losing streak. Leonard's numbers have remained steady during the skid, averaging 22.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the four-game span.