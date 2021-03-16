Leonard compiled 22 points (9-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals across 40 minutes in Monday's 109-99 win over the Mavericks.

Leonard was a full go in the back-to-back, which was slightly unexpected considering the team's penchant to rest the All-Star in this scenario. The Clippers were eager to right the ship after Sunday night's embarrassing loss to the Pelicans, and Sunday's game was likely a key factor in Leonard's decision to play. He didn't disappoint, scoring 22 points alongside superlative secondary numbers.