Leonard chipped in 29 points (12-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals across 31 minutes during Monday's 128-113 loss to the 76ers.

Leonard held the team together with an excellent point total, a trend that's expected to continue given the recent news out of Los Angeles. James Harden (personal) wants a ring before he retires and is reportedly seeking a trade before the deadline. While Leonard is the more productive player by a wide margin, the gap will significantly hurt the team's chances of reaching the playoffs. The Clippers could get a quality player in exchange, but the pressure will be on Leonard to stay productive.