Leonard recorded 35 points (10-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 13-14 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 41 minutes Wednesday in the Clippers' 127-114 loss to the Mavericks in Game 2 of the series.
The 29-year-old shouldered more of the scoring burden than usual while co-star Paul George battled foul trouble, but Leonard's efforts weren't enough to help the Clippers avoid a Game 2 loss. Leonard has thus far looked locked in since the Clippers restarted their season July 30, averaging 29.6 points, 6.4 boards, 4.3 assists, 2.4 triples and 1.9 steals in 35.5 minutes per game in the Orlando bubble.
